10-story mural to be commissioned on LBJ apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's public art scene continues to grow.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Thursday a new mural will be added to the side of the Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Apartment building.

Canadian artist Aaron Li-Hill has been commissioned for the 10-story mural, which will cover the west wall of the apartment complex.

“Since the project’s inception nearly two years ago, the residents of LBJ Apartments have welcomed us into their home and worked with us every step of the way,” said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director of the Buffalo AKG. “It has been an honor to facilitate the creation of Aaron Li-Hill’s stunning artwork, which depicts the people in LBJ’s remarkable and close-knit community. It is my sincere hope that this project marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Buffalo AKG, BMHA, and residents of public housing throughout Buffalo.”

“We are so grateful to the AKG for initiating this first-of-its-kind partnership with the housing authority. The public art staff took the time to have multiple meetings with our residents and took care to allow the process to be resident-driven,” said BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown. “We are honored to work with an artist like Mr. Li-Hill, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the AKG on projects to increase access and exposure to their resources by our residents.”

This is the first public artwork commissioned on a BMHA property. Residents from the LBJ apartments, representatives from nearby Canisius College and Sisters Hospital, and neighborhood residents worked with Li-Hill to provide input on the project.

The massive mural will be visible to motorists traveling on the Scajaquada Expressway.