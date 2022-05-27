10 splash pads opening Sunday in Buffalo

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, 10 of the city's 11 splash pads will open on Sunday, May 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten splash pads across the City of Buffalo are scheduled to open this weekend just in time for Memorial Day.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, 10 of the city's 11 splash pads will open on Sunday, May 29.

The Kensington Park splash pad will officially re-open to the public after being closed last summer for repairs. Meanwhile, The Allison Park splash pad on Reese Street is scheduled to open in early June after some repairs are made.

"I’m excited to announce all 11 splash pads will be open this season. Our splash pads, which are located throughout the City, are very popular with families seeking a free, fun, and cool destination for their youngsters during the warm weather months," Brown said.

Weather permitting, the splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays through Labor Day. During the week, the splash pads will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the school year. When the Buffalo Public School year ends (on June 23), the splash pads will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

The following splash pads locations will be open starting Mary 29:

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn Street

Kensington Park – Kensington Avenue at Grider Street

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy Street

Masten Park - Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best Street and Fillmore Avenue

Ralph C. Wilson Park - foot of Porter Avenue

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Avenue

Schiller Park - Sprenger Street side of park

More details on splash pad rules can be found online here.