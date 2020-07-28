10 people plead guilty in connection to Jamestown meth ring

The US Attorney's Office announced that 10 people entered guilty pleas over the last two months in connection to a methamphetamine ring in Jamestown.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Ten people have plead guilty over the last two months in connection to a drug trafficking organization, primarily to distribute methamphetamine in Jamestown and the surrounding areas, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Between March of 2017 and October 2018 the 10 defendants conspired with six others to operate the drug ring. Officers found 10 firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, more than 20 cell phones and money.

The other six people who were connected to the organization have already been convicted.

“Through the tremendous partnership between federal and local law enforcement, 16 individuals who committed federal crimes have been brought to justice, and a well-armed drug trafficking organization responsible for polluting Jamestown and the Southern Tier with highly addictive and debilitating methamphetamine has been dismantled,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said. “My Office and our DOJ law enforcement partners are always looking for ways to help to support local law enforcement as they work tirelessly on the front lines in the fight to preserve law and order and strengthen the communities they serve by making them safer and more secure. In this case, I say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

The 10 who entered a guilty plea are.

Andrew C. Bennett, 31, of Randolph, NY, pleaded guilty on June 4, 2020;

Jacob A. Motherwell, 31, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty on June 22, 2020;

Destiny J. Hare, 31, of Randolph, NY, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2020;

Michael A. Davis, 36, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2020, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Ryan R. Lopez, 26, of Palmdale, California, pleaded guilty on July 1, 2020;

Martin Marcus Bowman, 29, of San Bernardino, California, pleaded guilty on July 2, 2020;

Jamell Trapp, a/k/a KS, 29, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty on July 1, 2020, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon;

Henry Stovall, Jr., 42, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2020;

Danny W. Michael, III, 47, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2020; and

Alexis V. Hall, 25, of Harrison, NJ, pleaded guilty on July 24, 2020.