The fire caused $350,000 in damage to the garage and all the cars parked inside.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire Tuesday night at the Country Club Manor apartments in Amherst.

Firefights worked to put out a fire around 8 p.m. at the apartment complex on Northwood Drive.

According to Amherst fire officials, a person was working on a car in the garage at the time with a space heater near combustibles. The 10-car garage went up in flames.