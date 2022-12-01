1-year-old boy killed in Chautauqua County fire

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. at a residence in Sherman, NY.

SHERMAN, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Wednesday morning in Sherman, NY.

The Sherman Fire Department, along with several mutual aid departments, were called to a residence on West Main Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a working structure fire.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman and four children were able to get out of the residence. However, a 1-year-old boy was not able to get out and died in the fire.

Two of the children reportedly suffered burns from the fire and were taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie to be treated.