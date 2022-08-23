Person rescued after driving over embankment at Lakeside Beach State Park

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CARLTON, N.Y. — Early Tuesday morning the Carlton Fire Company and Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance (COVA) responded to End Road for a report of car in Lake Ontario.

Around 1:40 a.m., officials were requested to the scene in the Town of Carlton. Once they arrived on scene, officials discovered a vehicle had driven over an embankment at Lakeside Beach State Park and was 75 feet down and partially submerged in the lake upside down. There was one person in the vehicle still.

A complicated rescue mission then began and the Murray/Clarendon Rope Rescue Team was requested to the scene.

The sole occupant of the car was removed from the vehicle quickly and then the vehicle was stabilized. The person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Officials report efforts were made difficult by a 6-foot high chain link fence along the border of thepark and very muddy conditions at the scene.