Police say they are investigating if high speeds played a role in the accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was hurt in a rollover accident that occurred early Monday morning.

Buffalo Police responded to the outbound Route 33 near the Bailey Avenue exit around 2:20 a.m. Investigators on scene said that the vehicle rolled over multiple times.

A 24-year-old man was taken to ECMC for treatment of his injuries.