1 person injured after shooting in Dunkirk

Officers were called on a report of a disturbance where shots were fired and one person was hit. Police said the shooting involved people that knew each other.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Maple Avenue and E. 6th Street.

Officers were called on a report of a disturbance where shots were fired and one person was hit. Police said the shooting involved people that knew each other.

The victim was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital and later transferred to ECMC via Mercy Flight.