1 person hospitalized after east side fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One woman has been hospitalized after an early morning fire on Buffalo's east side near the Central Terminal, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire at 51 Concord Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The building contained three apartments, but only one of them was occupied, according to fire officials.

An unidentified woman was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. Crews originally thought there was another person inside the apartment building, but after multiple searches, they found nobody else.