1 person dies in Route 62 crash in Gowanda

COLLINS, N.Y. — One person died in a car crash on Route 62 in Cattaraugus County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department, fire and ambulance personnel arriving at the scene reported a head-on collision. The crash happened at 12:25 p.m. Both vehicles were occupied by just a driver.

The Jaws of Life were used to extricate both drivers, citing the damage to the vehicles.

One driver was declared dead at the scene. The other driver was taken by Mercy Flight from a landing zone at the Gowanda Fire Hall to Erie County Medical Center, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Collins and Collins Center fire companies assisted with extrication, traffic control, and landing zone setup.

The Gowanda Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the crash.

According to NITTEC, Route 62 was closed in both directions at 12:45 p.m. from Route 438 in Gowanda to Middle Road in the Town of Collins because of the crash.