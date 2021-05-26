1 person dies in Route 31 crash in Town of Cambria

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at Meahl and Saunders Settlement roads, just east of Route 425, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person was declared dead at the scene after a car collided with a box truck on Route 31 on Wednesday evening in the Town of Cambria.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Meahl and Saunders Settlement roads, just east of Route 425, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.

A 2015 Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn to travel west on Saunders Settlement Road when it was struck by an eastbound 1998 Mitsubishi box truck.

The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated.

The driver and passenger in the Mitsubishi box truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The names of people involved in the crash are being withheld by the sheriff's office pending family notifications.