1 person dies, another seriously injured in Town of Bergen crash

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a 74-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. Mercy Flight transported an 82-year-old man to a Rochester hospital.

BERGEN, N.Y. — One person died and another was seriously injured during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in the Town of Bergen.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said Caroline F. Bianchi, 74, of Bergen died at the scene.

Gary C. Beehler, 82, of Hamlin was taken via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The sheriff's office said a phone call was made at 2:38 p.m., reporting the crash. They say Bianchi was driving south on Route 19 when her 2014 Toyota RAV4 crossed the center of the road and struck a northbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Beehler.

The sheriff's office said Beehler's vehicle was struck in the northbound lane.