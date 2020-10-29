1 person dead in single-car crash in Town of Royalton

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call about a crash in the 7800 block of Mill Road, near Terry's Corners.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person died in a single-car crash that happened in the Town of Royalton on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says a 2011 Honda was traveling northwest on Mill Road when it crossed the center line, continued across the southbound lane, left the road, then struck and embankment, at which point the vehicle flipped.

After going across some grass, the Honda came to a stop "against a stand of trees," according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name is being withheld, pending notification of family.