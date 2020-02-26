CASTILE, N.Y. — One person died and two others were injured after a car collided with a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said fog appeared to be significant factor in the crash, which happened on Route 39 at East Lake Road in the Town of Castile.

The person who died and the two others with injuries were all in the car. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said it's investigating the crash, adding that Route 39 was expected to be closed until 9 p.m.

RELATED: Sinclairville Elementary School student killed in crash

RELATED: Seven-year-old dies after a crash in Pomfret

RELATED: Fundraiser set up for surviving victim of deadly Tonawanda crash