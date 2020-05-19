BERGEN, N.Y. — One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday night, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a 2005 Chevy Impala was driving westbound on Route 262 in Bergen Monday night. At around 7 p.m., deputies said they received a 911 call for an accident with injuries in the area of Townline Road.

While driving on Route 262, deputies said the Impala left its lane and began crossing over the center line of the road. The Department said the car continued off the south shoulder of the street, struck a utility pole on the driver's side and spun around 180 degrees before stopping.

When investigators arrived at the scene they found that the driver, 25-year-old Elijah Coombs, had died from his injuries. Jamie Bachorski, 26, was one of the passengers in the Impala. She was air lifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger was Samantha Wade, 21, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

