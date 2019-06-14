BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday 2 On Your Side got a look at another new plan for Buffalo's tallest building.

Douglas Development Corporation owns One Seneca Tower and now hopes to get city approval to add more square footage around the annex at the base of the building. It's a $1 million addition, and was first reported by the Buffalo News.

Below is the rendering owner Douglas Jemal filed with the planning board.

This is a small part of Jemal's overall project-- which tops $100 million, and is expected to be done early next year.

RELATED: Owner of Seneca One Tower to purchase former Buffalo Police building

RELATED: One Seneca Tower starting to get work done on exterior

RELATED: One Seneca Tower transformation underway