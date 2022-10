Detectives said a 32-year-old Buffalo man was shot while standing outside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is recovering after a shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Edison Avenue.

He was taken ECMC where he's listed in stable condition, police said.