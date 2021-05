Police say a pick-up truck with two men inside went off Glenwood Avenue and down an embankment just after midnight on Friday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police are looking into what caused a deadly crash that happened just after midnight on Friday.

They say a pick-up truck with two men inside went off Glenwood Avenue and down an embankment, and that one of those men died.

The other man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.