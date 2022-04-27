1 killed in Niagara County car crash

Deputies were called to Orangeport Road near the intersection of Berner Parkway just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-vehicle crash.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash that happened early Wednesday morning in the Town of Royalton.

Deputies were called to Orangeport Road near the intersection of Berner Parkway just after 1 a.m. for reports of a one-vehicle crash. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say a vehicle was overturned in the east ditch line and the driver was found underneath the vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene; however, deputies say the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld pending further investigation, according to the sheriff's office.