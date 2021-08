The 26-year-old Buffalo man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man was injured after being shot Saturday morning.

Police said a man arrived at ECMC in a vehicle just after 9 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the right knee.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting happened in the vicinity of Genesee Street and Hagen Street.

