Man removed from feed paper machine after accident at a plant in Niagara Falls

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old male employee trapped in a large roller that is used to feed paper.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls said a man is recovering after an industrial accident at Cascades Plant Friday night.

According to the release, around 8:30 p.m. the Niagara Falls Police and fire departments were called to the plant after reports of an accident inside.

When they arrived at the scene, they removed a 40-year-old male employee who was trapped in a large roller that is used to feed paper.

CPR was performed on the scene, and the employee was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department.