NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on car accident in the Town of Newfane.

According to deputies, a car driving westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle.

The driver in the westbound vehicle is being treated for injuries at ECMC.