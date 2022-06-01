1 dead following collision involving a tractor trailer in Holland

New York State troopers responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pick-up truck around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — One person died in an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pick-up truck in Holland Tuesday night, according to New York State Police.

State troopers responded to an accident on Vermont Hill Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

State Police say an investigation into the incident found that the driver of the tractor trailer allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Vermont Hill Road and Vermont Street. The tractor trailer then hit a 2013 Silverado driving on Vermont Street.

The driver of the Silverado, Thomas Keele, 62, of Arcade died at the scene, according to State Police. The driver of the tractor trailer had minor injuries.