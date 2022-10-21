1 dead following accident on William Street

Police are currently investigating if the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night.

Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel.

Investigators said the truck eventually came to rest in the oncoming lane after leaving the road and going up the hill next to the road.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, according to police.