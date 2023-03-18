1 dead following 3-vehicle accident in Batavia

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Maryellen Wilber, 68, was driving westbound when her car crossed over lanes and hit two vehicles.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is dead following a three-vehicle accident Friday night on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Maryellen Wilber, 68, was driving westbound when her car crossed over lanes and hit a Ford F-350 and a Jeep Cherokee.

Wilbur was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt, and the driver of Jeep was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.