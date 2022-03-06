1 dead, another injured after crash in Wyoming County

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team is conducting the investigation.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead and another injured after a crash Friday.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Thomas G. Hartman, 44, was driving eastbound in his 2000 GMC pickup on East Hillside Road, when he left the south side of the roadway and came back onto the road, then left the north side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene. A front-seat passenger, Austin T. Hartman, 21, was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. He was flown to a trauma center in Erie County by Mercy Flight and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team is conducting the investigation.