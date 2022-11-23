City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo

The crash happened on McKinley Parkway and BPD said the person died at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the worker was struck by the vehicle as it was moving in reverse. Police say the driver of the high lift is cooperating with police.

The Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a third-party that the city contracted to help with the snow removal.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city will suspend snow removal for the next 48 hours beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.