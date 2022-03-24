1 dead after fatal fire in Gerry early Thursday

One male was pronounced dead at the scene.

GERRY, N.Y. — One person is dead following a fire in Gerry early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Gerry Fire Department and other mutual aid responded to a residential fire at 4200 Route 380 in the Town of Gerry.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team was requested to assist to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

During the investigation, a body of a male was found in the residence. The male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Gerry Fire Department.