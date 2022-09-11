x
1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County

The crash, which happened some time after 6 p.m. Saturday on Pigeon Hill Road in the Town of Freedom, remains under investigation.
FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: 2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night

There was no report by the sheriff's office as to their injuries or conditions, as of Sunday afternoon.

The crash, which happened some time after 6 p.m. Saturday on Pigeon Hill Road, remains under investigation.

Multiple fire departments provided medical attention and helped to manage the scene.

