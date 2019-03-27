AMHERST, N.Y. — It is almost showtime for more than 100 local skaters of all abilities.

After 26 weeks of lessons with the Gliding Stars' Adaptive Ice Skating program the skaters are ready to lace up their ice skates for an audience.

The program provides adaptive ice skates and custom designed walkers for all skaters.

"It's really cool to see those lives change and to see somebody overcome some hurdle that they never thought, or some kid who was told he'll never walk, your child will never walk and they're skating," Gliding Stars Founder Elizabeth O'Donnell said.

Every member of the Ryan family was taught to skate through the program.

"When I was younger I had trouble with my balance and I was told by a doctor that I would never be able to ride a bike. ... And after a couple years skating with Elizabeth, I was 13, and I got on a bicycle and started riding, and I still can ride a bike to this day," Kevin Ryan said.

Added Tarah Ryan about her 6-year-old daughter, Kaylee: "Her balance and coordination has got a lot stronger, and her ability to communicate as well. It's one of those things that we can all do as a family without our limitations being showcased."

The Gliding Stars Adaptive Ice Skating performances will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

2 On Your Side Meteorologist Kevin O'Neill will be the emcee both days.

"They are showing us what courage is, they're showing us what determination is, what persistence is, and we can all take a page out of that book," O'Donnell said.

