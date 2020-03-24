BUFFALO, N.Y. — As numbers of coronavirus cases increase statewide, hospitals they have been told by the state to come up with plans to increase capacity for a surge in new patients in the coming weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a mandate that all hospitals across the state increase their capacity by 50 percent with the goal of getting up to 100 percent.

Multiple local hospitals tell 2 On Your Side that the deadline for hospitals to get their plans in to increase capacity is Tuesday.

Kaleida Health says they got their plan into the state Monday and that it includes reconfiguring hospitals to add more inpatient beds, reopening DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda, and using two ambulatory centers, one in Orchard Park, another in the Amherst-Williamsville area.

Kaleida says the healthcare provider is also working on recruiting efforts to bring back retired doctors and nurses and recent college graduates to help patients.

"If we have to take care of another 200 to 300 patients on top of what we normally take care of where do we put them? What's the equipment that's necessary, how much staffing do we have, how much more staffing is needed?" said Michael Hughes, a spokesperson for Kaleida.

"We have a combination of inventory on hand, inventory on order and then inventory that we can repurpose, so we have two off-site ambulatory surgery centers we would use the equipment and the beds that's in those locations," Hughes said, "part of the plan is we're not doing any type of elective surgery those were cancelled so taking over that space where patients recover and leave."

Niagara Falls Memorial says in a statement that the hospital is preparing to add approximately 57 beds in case there's a surge of patients due to the coronavirus outbreak. The hospital says this would increase bed capacity by 75 percent. And, Niagara Falls Memorial says they are also finalizing their list of the equipment and supplies needed to care for more patients.

Both ECMC in Buffalo and Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport tell us they are working on finalizing their plans to increase capacity. We also got the same response from Westfield Memorial and Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in the Southern Tier.

Once hospitals get these plans in, then it's up to the state health department to review them.

