WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Western New York will be in a Flood Watch starting early Monday morning and it will last until early Thursday morning.

The biggest concern with this flood watch is ice jam flooding. Local municipalities are trying to prepare as much as they can.

WEATHER: A Flood Watch has been issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1am Monday until 1am Thursday.

Sunday morning crews were out with an excavator at the Ogden Street bridge, working to break up the ice to prevent flooding. Crews then went to the Harlem Road bridge and finished the day at the Union Road bridge.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says that the state is offering extra equipment to prevent flooding for any local municipalities that may need it. Hochul also says this process is important to try and prevent property damage from flooding.

"What we are trying to do is break loose some of the ice particularly in these overpasses viaducts and bridges where the ice tends to congregate, and if we can break it up with this equipment and start the ice flowing down the streams, we can avert potential jams that can lead to damage of property."

