Local Assemblyman proposes drop boxes for ballots

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan plans to introduce legislation today allowing county boards of elections in the state to set up absentee ballot drop boxes. Ryan says the boxes will provide a convenient, safe, and secure way to be sure everybody's vote is counted.

If enacted, this legislation would help decrease the burden on the US Postal Service in the upcoming election. Ryan also urges the federal government to increase funding for the USPS and extra money to help state and local governments with the election in November.