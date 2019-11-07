BUFFALO, N.Y. — The part of Delaware Avenue is closed in downtown Buffalo due to an ongoing protest.

Buffalo Police posted on Twitter that Delaware between Huron and Tupper is now closed due to the protest.

Dozens of people are protesting the government's immigrant detention camps outside the ICE offices located inside the Delaware North building. This is part of a national effort to call attention to what the organizers call inhumane conditions faced by immigrants at the border.

So far the protests have been largely peaceful with no word of any arrests.

This is the first of several protests planned for the Western New York area both today and tomorrow.