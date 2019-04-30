CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people are dead and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

RELATED: 2 dead, at least 4 injured on UNC Charlotte campus, one suspect in custody, officials say

Here's what is happening:

7:33 p.m. -- "Cases of water being brought to @unccharlotte following fatal school shooting on campus," according to NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

7:31 p.m. -- Sarah French tweets, "BREAKING: Our @AlexShabadWCNC says sources say suspected shooter is 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, a history major at @unccharlotte #uncc @wcnc"

7:25 p.m. -- The York County Sheriff's office tweets, "The #YCSOFamily’s thoughts & prayers are with the @unccharlotte family & all those affected by this tragic event. #YCSONews #unccshooting"

7:09 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE!! Families meet your loved ones at 8600 University City Boulevard. Media head to the O'Charley's nearby."

7:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets, "NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location."

7:00 p.m. -- U.S. Representative Richard Hudson releases a statement:

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater. We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

6:59 p.m. -- Tweet from Gov. Roy Cooper's account: "Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials."

6:51 p.m. -- CATS: "LYNX Blue Line trains will have end of line service at McCullough Station due to an incident on UNC-Charlotte campus. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Boulevard Stations."

6:47 p.m. -- Medic confirms two victims dead at the scene, two being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

6:44 p.m. -- Congresswoman Alma Adams tweets, "I'm horrified to hear about the shooting at UNC Charlotte. I encourage everyone to adhere to emergency personnel and stay safe. My office is monitoring the situation and my thoughts are with everyone on campus"

6:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweeted a NinerAlert: "Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands."

6:16 p.m. -- Xavier Walton says three people were shot, according to police. "Not sure the extent of those injuries. Or if they are students from @unccharlotte."

6:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage."

5:50 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets out a NinerAlert: "Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu"

PHOTOS: At least three shot on UNC Charlotte campus, one suspect in custody PHOTOS: At least three shot on UNC Charlotte campus, one suspect in custody

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.