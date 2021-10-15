Little sister describes Marquita Mull as 'loving person'

Marquita Mull's remains were discovered last month while authorities were investigating skeletal remains in Chautauqua Co.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — “I am not going to stop until I find out who did this to my sister. My sister was a loving person, she didn’t bother nobody,” said Marquita Mull’s little sister Wendy Mull.

The remains of 50-year-old Marquita Mull were discovered along a hiking trail in Chautauqua County last month.

Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the last time anyone saw Mull was June 25th, she was walking in the Broadway-Fillmore area.

23 days later her family filed a missing person report with Buffalo Police. Gramaglia said officers were out immediately searching the area working to get information about her.

"At that point it was really a ground game of a lot of foot working, going out and walking neighborhoods and looking to identify anybody that may have seen her and when the last time it was that they may have seen her,” he said.

Wendy reflected on the last time she saw Marquita back in April.

“I literally walked into the Galleria Mall and into my sister asking people for money and so I gave her a hug for like 20 minutes and then I took her out to eat and tried to take care of her the best way I could, that was the last time I seen her.”

In 2012, Marquita Mull was in an accident. She sustained injuries that prevented her from driving. Which is something authorities are investigating to try and determine how she got to the Town of Portland.

“I don’t know what type of ties she had there, I don’t know,” said Mull.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone believes someone brought her there and suspects foul play.

Marquita’s remains were found while Chautauqua County investigators were searching the trail following the discovery of skeletal remains. They were found 10 yards apart.

Merry Williams is a friend of Marquita’s family and the founder of the Justice for Marquita Mull Facebook page.

"The family's opinion is that it's a little bit too coincidental, they are under the impression that somebody could be responsible for both but we are looking for information to prove or disprove such theories,” said Williams.

The family is asking for the public’s help for information about what may have happened to her.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office at 716-753-4232.