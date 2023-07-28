Little River Trail in Great Smoky Mountains to periodically close for repairs until September

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said the trail and backcountry campsites would be open on Fridays through Sundays and on federal holidays.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a popular trail would be temporarily closed through Sept. 7 so crews could make repairs and rehabilitate the trail.

They said the Little River Trail closures would start on July 31, and said that it would only be closed Mondays through Thursdays. Visitors can still enjoy the trail on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as federal holidays. They said sections of the trail would also be opened as work progresses.

They said backcountry campsites 24 and 30 would also be closed during the same time period.

According to a release, the closure is required while crews use heavy equipment to reestablish a drainage system along the trail, which is part of an old roadbed. they said the work would improve accessibility for visitors.

The trail starts in the Elkmont area, giving people a wide path to walk through the forest.