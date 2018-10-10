ALBANY -- First responders will be honored at a vigil Wednesday night near the scene of Saturday’s limousine crash that killed 20 people, the worst transportation accident in the U.S. in nine years.

The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. on the local school district's grounds and hosted by the country store in the rural town of Schoharie where the accident occurred.

"The people that responded, because we’re a small community, they are good friends of ours," said Jessica Kirby, whose family owns the Apple Barrel Country Store.

"We know how much we’re suffering. We can only imagine how they are suffering and the victims’ families are suffering. So it’s just important to do something here in Schoharie."

The vigil follows one held Monday night in nearby Amsterdam, where most of the limo passengers were from.

Emergency crews from throughout the region responded to the crash on Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m.

On Sunday morning, State Police confirmed that 20 people had died, including the 17 passengers, the driver and two bystanders outside the country store.

Schoharie Fire Chief Marty Pierce said his department and others in the area have been trying their best to cope with the disaster, and two counseling sessions have been held with the first responders.

"The fire companies and the first responders that were involved will be there this evening," Pierce said.

"And this has taken quite a toll on quite a few of the first responders."

He said the local volunteers have all tried to talk to one another to deal with their grief.

"We’ve been in touch with each other and staying in contact and the three chiefs (in the community) are always in contact with our individual members," Pierce said.

Earlier Wednesday, the son of the owner of limousine company in the deadly crash was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Nauman Hussain was charged amid ongoing scrutiny over the condition of the 2001 Ford Expedition limousine that were transporting the group to a brewery in Cooperstown.

The group was traveling to celebrate the 30th birthday of one of the women, Amy Steenburg, who died along with her three sisters, husband and brother-in-law.

Hussai ran the Saratoga County limousine company owned by his father, Shahed Hussain, who was in Pakistan at the time of the crash.

State Police said Monday that the deadly crash, the worst in the U.S. in nine years, was being investigated as a criminal case.

