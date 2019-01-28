BUFFALO, N.Y. — The operators of the Liberty Hound submitted the only restaurant-operation bid to the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Bids were due to the City of Buffalo and naval park operators by Jan. 25. While, five groups had attended a Jan. 11 mandatory pre-bid conference, only one bid was submitted, sources confirmed to Buffalo Business First.

The bid is scheduled to be reviewed by the naval park’s board of directors Monday afternoon. It may lead to new negotiations with the Liberty Hound operators, or, the possibility of issuing a new bid package. An online petition supporting the Liberty Hound attracted more than 3,000 signatures. To continue reading this article, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.