BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legalizing marijuana for recreational use in New York will likely not happen before April 1 when the budget is due.

The Governor believes lawmakers will pass it by June. But, there are still many unanswered questions about who would be permitted to grow marijuana, distribute it and sell it.

2 On Your Side asked Senator Chris Jacobs about legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and he thinks it shouldn't be in the budget.

"I frankly don't think it should be in the budget, I think this is such a significant issue it should not be rammed in the budget so it gets done for expediency sake. I think there are more questions than answers on marijuana and I think we should take our time and do our due diligence for a major major policy change in NYS."

Senator Jacobs wants to see more public hearings and expert testimony before moving forward with making pot legal for recreational use.

