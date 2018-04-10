NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Niagara County hazmat crews are on the scene of a large propane tank leak in Lewiston.

The propane leak is happening at Jay's Place located at 5446 Walmore Road where we are told that the tank held 18,000 gallons of propane.

Sheriff's Office also tells us that as a precautionary measure, Tuscarora Elementary School nearby has been evacuated. Students and staff have been moved to Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

In addition, emergency responders are evacuating people within a half-mile radius due to the potential danger. There is an occasional odor of propane.

There's no word on how much of it escaped into the air, however according to the Niagara County Emergency Services coordinator, over the past two hours they have been able to safely drain about half of that tank into trucks.

