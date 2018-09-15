EVANS, N.Y. —The Erie County Water Authority was asking customers in the Southtowns on Saturday to conserve water while they worked to fix a large leak at the ECWA water treatment plant in the Town of Evans.

Deputy Director Bob Lichtenthal of the Erie County Water Authority, told 2 On Your Side that there was a break with a 12-inch main being fed by a 42-inch main that caused the large leak.

Once they were able to isolate that, crews were able to fix the leak and restore system operations. Customers in the Southtowns can return to normal water actives.

Deputy Director Bob Lichtenthal said employees noticed a change in operating conditions around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and quickly discovered what he described as a large leak. He did not know how much water was lost or what caused the problem.

Water main broke along Old Lake Shore Rd. near Erie County Water Authority Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant. Break is under control. Asking public. In the area to conserve water. Road to remain closed until road can be repaired. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rcNYb81FHP — Nathan (@nthnkrug) September 15, 2018

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Lichtenthal said crews were assessing the situation and working to shut down the flow of water in order to make repairs. He did not know how long that will take.

As a result of the break and shutdown, ECWA asked customers in the Southtowns to monitor their water consumption and conserve water until further notice.

Customers affected by the break might have experienced low water pressure.

Customers in the Northtowns who are serviced by ECWA should not be affected.

