BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Niagara and Orleans counties.

The watch was issued because of high lake levels and the prolonged period of moderate to strong northwest winds that are expected.

There will be potential flooding along the south shore of Lake Ontario.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for lakeshore flooding are expected to develop. Residents on or near the shore should take action to protect property, according to the National Weather Service.

