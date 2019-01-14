BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow totals show many places saw a foot of snow from Saturday into Sunday morning. Forestville received 18.5 inches, Perrysburg 16.5 inches, Jamestown 16.3 inches, West Seneca 16 inches, Ellicottville and Pavilion at 15 inches, Fredonia 14.8, Hamburg 14.6, Lockport 14.3, Depew 13.5, Little Valley 13, and Buffalo Airport 12.9 inches (National Weather Service Buffalo Office).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 11am today. 1 to 2 inches of lake effect snow expected there, from a cold northwest wind.

A Wind Chill Warning continues until 7pm for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Wind chills could drop down to -25 to -30.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans through Monday afternoon. Wind chills could drop down to -15 to -25.

RELATED: Amtrak modifies service because of winter storms

RELATED: A look at the winter storm by the numbers

If travel is a must, make sure you have the appropriate gear in your vehicle in the event you get stranded. These kind of wind chills can cost frostbite on exposed skin in a short is 15 to 30 minutes.