BUFFALO, N.Y. — Between 8 - 14" of snow has fallen around Western New York from the winter system that moved through this weekend.

The heavy snow has come to an end, but gusty winds this afternoon will reduce visibility and make some roads difficult to navigate.

North winds will also pick up moisture from Lake Ontario and deposit more snow into Niagara and Orleans Counties, and Chautauqua county. The lake effect snow here will add a few more inches in these area through Sunday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 11am Monday where those areas can expect 3 to 5 inches of lake effect snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled for our area.

A Wind Chill Warning continues from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Wind chills could drop down to -25 to -30.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans through Monday afternoon. Wind chills could drop down to -15 to -25.

If travel is a must, make sure you have the appropriate gear in your vehicle in the event you get stranded. These kind of wind chills can cost frostbite on exposed skin in a short is 15 to 30 minutes.