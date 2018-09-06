BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Lackawanna was shot early Saturday morning near a bowling alley on Bailey Avenue.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Bailey Avenue just north of Clinton Street.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said the 28-year-old man's injuries appear to be serious.

Anyone with information on the case should call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ