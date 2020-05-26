x
Kim Pegula to AP: Botterill returning as Buffalo Sabres GM

Despite a long playoff drought, the Sabres co-owner tells the AP the General Manager will return.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill addresses the media during a NHL news conference in Buffalo N.Y. Realizing how difficult it is to lure free agents to Buffalo, Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has relied mostly on trades to stock his roster with established talent. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has ownership’s backing to return for a fourth season. 

Team president and co-owner Kim Pegula confirmed the decision to The Associated Press. 

The Sabres will miss the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year. 

Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference. Earlier on Tuesday, the NHL formally announced a 24 team playoff when they are able to resume play. Each conference will have 12 teams in the tournament, meaning the Sabres missed out on post season play by one spot in the standings.  