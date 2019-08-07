BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns plans on filing a lawsuit on Tuesday that will challenge the "Green Light law" that permits the issuance of driver’s licenses for those who are in the country illegally.

Kearns made the announcement on Monday. The lawsuit will be filed in U.S. District Court.

In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Green Light Bill. The law is expected to go into effect in December. Kearns has said that he will refuse to issue such licenses through DMV offices in Erie County.

“I have not changed my tune and I am going to stay consistent. I am not going to issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens,” Kearns said in June.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Kearns is not the only county clerk in Western New York who opposes the Green Light law.