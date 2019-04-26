BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Junior League of Buffalo unveiled the home chosen for the 2019 Decorator's Show House.

The three-story house located on Lincoln Parkway was designed by architect Ulysses S. Palmer in 1910. The house home's original owner and namesake, William Palmer, was a renowned florist in the City of Buffalo.

Each of the seven bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms was designed by different designers from Western New York. Members of the Junior League took care to select local designers who were both known and up-and-coming based on submitted proposals.

"We try to use, even in this house, we have decorators that have never worked with us before. But in addition to that, we also have fifty-two local vendors that we carry in our boutique," Colleen Seminara said.

Seminara is the chair of the show house and explained that special consideration was given to local artists who hadn't yet established themselves in order to give them a chance to showcase their work to the visitors who make their way through the show house.

"So we have a lot of exposure for all local people. So we're really proud to have you know, so people have really gotten their name out in the community just by being a part fo show house," Seminara added.

Sales from tickets for tours of the decorator's show house go toward various charitable organizations in the city. Seminara says the various causes have been assisted by the more the $4 million dollars past showhouses helped raise. She says the purpose of the show house is to ultimately bring more money to worthy causes in the Buffalo area.

"We've done things that are in the arts, we've done things that are more social service based."

More information about the Decorator's Show House can be found here.