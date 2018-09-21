BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has ruled that Tonawanda Coke can still operate, but modifies and added to their probation.

Judge William Skretny made the decision in Federal Court on Friday. He said the government failed to present credible evidence that the increased opacity has hazardous air pollutants in it, and failed to prove that it’s hazardous gas. Skretny said this case had to focus on opacity as related to Tonawanda Coke’s probation violation, not other worries about air pollution, health risks, plant conditions - though he said those are valid concerns. He said the government’s own witness testified that they could not distinguish the chemical makeup of the waste heat stack emissions without a stack test, which has not been done since 2010.

Attorneys for Tonawanda Coke said a shutdown would have been a death sentence for the company. They said letting the coke ovens go cold would allow infrastructure to crumble, and a rebuild would cost $60-70 million.

A coke industry professional whose company was hired to help Tonawanda Coke with opacity problems, said issues should be fixed by October 13. Tonawanda Coke must complete a battery test protocol within 60 days of that.

The judge allowed attorneys and the company to come up with a sentencing proposal for him to consider.

Tonawanda Coke must make its final community service payment (from previous sentence) by 10/8/18. It’s $2+ million.

Clean air advocates and people who live near Tonawanda Coke side with the government and wanted the plant closed for good. Skretny received 35 letters from the community, nearly all of them requested a complete shutdown of Tonawanda Coke.

More: What Exactly Does Tonawanda Coke Make

Government attorneys argued that Tonawanda Coke continues to release poisonous gas from its coke oven operations and continues to violate its probation from a 2013 criminal conviction for violating the Clean Air Act.

Judge Skretny ruled Monday that the company is guilty of having higher than acceptable opacity of its emissions. That refers to the amount of background you can see through the smoke coming from the waste heat stack. Twenty percent opacity is allowed.

During testimony last week, we learned at times over the past six months, levels were more than three times that.

The company doesn't deny increased opacity but said there's no proof that it creates an imminent and substantial danger. Attorneys and witnesses for Tonawanda Coke said the company is taking steps to correct the problems.

One witness whose company was hired to work with Tonawanda Coke to fix opacity problems testified that Tonawanda Coke could have opacity levels down to 20 percent or less by mid-October.

© 2018 WGRZ